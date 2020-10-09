Global and Japan Heat Pipes Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Heat Pipes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Heat Pipes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A heat pipe is a closed evaporator-condenser system consisting of a sealed, hollow tube whose inside walls are lined with a capillary structure or wick. Thermodynamic working fluid, with substantial vapor pressure at the desired operating temperature, saturates the pores of the wick in a state of equilibrium between liquid and vapor. When heat is applied to the heat pipe, the liquid in the wick heats and evaporates. As the evaporating fluid fills the heat pipe hollow center, it diffuses throughout its length. Condensation of the vapor occurs wherever the temperature is even slightly below that of the evaporation area. As it condenses, the vapor gives up the heat it acquired during evaporation. This effective high thermal conductance helps maintain near constant temperatures along the entire length of the pipe.

The growth of the HVAC industry will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the market’s growth. Heat pipes are used in HVAC systems to recover energy from the cooling and heating phases. The increasing demand for heat controlling and air conditioning equipment will drive the need for HVAC controls, which will subsequently increase the demand for heat pipes. Additionally, the increasing deamnd for air quality monitoring systems from developing countries, which facilitates the reduction of respiratory diseases, will also fuel the market’s growth prospects.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Heat Pipes Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Heat Pipes QYR Global and Japan market.

The global Heat Pipes market size is projected to reach US$ 3221.9 million by 2026, from US$ 2605.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Heat Pipes Scope and Market Size

Heat Pipes market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Heat Pipes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Heat Pipes market is segmented into

Vapor Chamber

Variable Conductance

Diode

Thermosyphon

Segment by Application, the Heat Pipes market is segmented into

Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

Process Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Heat Pipes market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Heat Pipes market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Heat Pipes Market Share Analysis

Heat Pipes market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Heat Pipes business, the date to enter into the Heat Pipes market, Heat Pipes product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Advanced cooling technologies

Wakefield- vette

ThermoTek

Colmac Coil Manufacturing

Aavid Thermalloy

Asia Vital Components

Cooler Master

DAU

Deepcool Industries

Forcecon Tech

Fujikura

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC

Innergy tech

S & P Coil Products

TaiSol Electronics

WTL-heatpipe

