Global and Japan Horizontal Carousel Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

A horizontal carousel is a range of bins that rotate on an oval track. Every bin has shelves which are adjustable to 0.75″ and can be configured for a myriad of special and standard applications. An operator directly inputs a bin number, part number or cell location and the carousel rotates through the shortest path. Multiple horizontal carousels integrating a pod of carousels, are set up with the pick-to-light technology and an inventory management software, for better order fulfillment.

The lesser floor space requirement is estimated to be one of the major factors that have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Horizontal carousels need 50%-60% less floor space than a conventional shelving or racking layout design for similar products and volumes. The increased usage of horizontal carousels in the retail e-commerce operations serve as an effective solution for catering to the huge e-commerce orders. Also, the enclosed environments offered by carousels make them suitable for handling high-security items and due to its design to implement in a climate-controlled environment, they can be used for cold storage. These factors have led to the growth of the global horizontal carousel market during the forecast period.

Segment by Type, the Horizontal Carousel market is segmented into

Capacity: 600 lbs

Capacity:1000 lbs

Capacity:1500 lbs

Capacity:2000 lbs

Others

Segment by Application, the Horizontal Carousel market is segmented into

Automotive Industry

Food and Beverage

Retail Industry

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The key regions covered in the Horizontal Carousel market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

