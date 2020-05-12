Global and Regional Battery Market Research 2018 Report | Growth Forecast 2026

Market Study Report, LLC, post a thorough analysis of the ‘Battery market’, has developed a comprehensive report emphasizing every vital aspect of the business vertical. The study has collectively presented refined data characterized by market valuation, SWOT analysis, market participants, regional segmentation, and revenue forecasts, enabling stakeholders to make logical business decisions.

The global Battery Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2018-2026 according to a new research. In 2018, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global Battery market revenue in 2018.

There has been a significant reduction in the prices of Li-ion batteries over the years, which drives the growth of the battery market. Most electric vehicles are equipped with Li-ion batteries. The prices of lithium-ion batteries have fallen by nearly half since 2014. Declining battery prices in turn result in lower prices of battery electric vehicles. According to the Institute for Energy Research, the cost of a Tesla battery pack in the current scenario is $190 per kWh. It is predicted that the cost would reach $100 per kWh by 2020, significantly increasing the market share of battery electric vehicles as well. The increasing production volume of batteries, and increasing adoption of batteries in electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles have resulted in reduced costs of batteries.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest Battery market revenue in 2018, and is expected to lead the global Battery market throughout the forecast period. The growing population, rising disposable incomes, and increasing penetration of mobile devices has increased the Battery market growth in the region. The increasing demand of batteries from industries such as healthcare, automotive, electronics, and defense among others, coupled with growing acceptance of green technology and electric vehicles drives the Battery market growth in the region.

The demand for smartphones and other mobile devices is increasing worldwide, promoting the growth of the Battery market. The growing use of batteries in varied industries such as aerospace and defense, healthcare, and electronics has accelerated the battery market growth. Increasing disposable incomes in developing countries, rising living standards, and growing environmental concerns foster the Battery market growth. The demand for battery electric vehicles has increased significantly over the years owing to increasing prices of gasoline across the globe, resulting in increased adoption of batteries. The exponential growth in the prices of gasoline and diesel owing to the depleting fossil fuel reserves has encouraged consumers to switch to battery electric vehicles, thereby supporting the battery market growth. Leading global players are expanding their presence in developing nations of China, japan, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia to tap the battery market growth opportunities offered by these countries.

The well-known companies profiled in the Battery market report include BYD Company Limited, Duracell, Eveready Industries, Johnson Controls, Exide Technologies, LG Chem Limited, Sony Corporation, NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung SDI Company Limited, and EnerSys. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Battery Market share by Major regions included:

United States

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Battery Market Insights

3.1. Battery – Industry snapshot

3.2. Battery – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Battery Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Battery – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Battery Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Battery Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Battery Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Battery Market PEST Analysis

3.6. Battery Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Battery Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Battery Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Lead Acid

4.3. Lithium-Ion

4.4. Nickel Metal Hydride

4.5. Nickel Cadmium

4.6. Others

5. Battery Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by End-User

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Automotive

