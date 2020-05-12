Global and Regional The Future of Gene Therapy Market Research 2018 Report | Growth Forecast 2026

The latest report pertaining to ‘The Future of Gene Therapy Market’ collated by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a detailed analysis regarding market size, revenue estimations and growth rate of the industry. In addition, the report illustrates the major obstacles and newest growth strategies adopted by leading manufacturers who are a part of the competitive landscape of this market.

According to a new report, the global gene therapy market is anticipated to reach USD 4,300 million by 2021. The demand for gene therapy is primarily driven by continuous technological advancements and successful progression of several clinical trials targeting treatments with strong unmet need. Moreover, rising R&D spend on platform technologies by large and emerging biopharmaceutical companies and favorable regulatory environment will accelerate the clinical development and the commercial approval of gene therapies in the foreseeable future. Despite promise, the high cost of gene therapy represents a significant challenge for commercial adoption in the forecast period.

Gene therapy offers promise in the treatment of range of indications in cancer and genetic disorders. Large Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology companies’ exhibit strong interest in this field and key among them include Allergan, Shire, Biomarin, Pfizer and GSK. The gene therapy space is witnessing a wave of partnerships and alliances. Pfizer has recently expanded its presence in gene therapy with the acquisition of Bamboo Therapeutics and Allergan entered the field, with the acquisition of RetroSense and its Phase I/II optogenetic program.

North America holds a dominating position in the global gene therapy market which is followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The U.S. has maximum number of clinical trials ongoing followed by Europe. Moreover, the field of gene therapy in the U.S. and Europe continues to gain investor attention driven by success of high visible clinical programs and the potential of gene therapy to address strong unmet need with meaningful commercial opportunity. Moreover, the increasing partnerships and alliances and the disruptive potential of gene therapy bodes well for the sector through the forecast period.

Gene therapy involves inactivating a mutated gene that is not functioning properly and introducing a new gene to assist in fighting a disease. Overall, the field of gene therapy continues to mature and advance with many products in development and nearing commercialization. For instance, Spark Therapeutics received approval of Luxturna, a rare form inherited blindness in December 2017. Gene therapy market in late 2017 also witnessed the approvals of Gilead/Kite Pharma’s Yescarta and Novartis’ Kymriah in the cancer therapeutic area.

The Future of Gene Therapy Market share by Major regions included:

United States

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1.Gene Therapy Overview

1.1.History and Evolution of Gene Therapies

1.2.What is Gene Therapy

1.3.Types of Gene Therapy

1.4.Ex vivo and in vivo Approaches of Gene Therapy

1.5.RNAi Therapeutics

1.6.CAR-T Technology based Gene Therapy

1.7.Types of Vectors used for Gene Therapy

1.7.1.Viral

1.7.2.Non-Viral

2.Historical Marketed Gene Therapies [2003-2012]

2.1.Rexin-G (Epeius Biotechnologies Corporation)

2.2.Gendicine (SiBiono GeneTech Co., Ltd)

2.3.Neovasculgen [Human Stem Cells Institute (HSCI))

2.4.Glybera (UniQure Biopharma B.V.)

3.First Countries to get an access to Gene Therapies

3.1.Philippines for Rexin-G [2003]

3.2.China for Gendicine [2003]

3.3.Russia for Neovasculgen [2011]

3.4.Selected European Countries for Glybera [2012]

4.Marketed Gene Therapies [Approved in Recent Years]

4.1.KYMRIAH (tisagenlecleucel)

4.1.1.Therapy Description

4.1.2.Therapy Profile

4.1.2.1.Company

4.1.2.2.Approval Date

4.1.2.3.Mechanism of Action

4.1.2.4.Researched Indication

4.1.2.5.Vector Used

4.1.2.6.Vector Type

4.1.2.7.Technology

4.1.2.8.Others Development Activities

4.1.3.KYMRIAH Revenue Forecasted till 2021

4.2.YESCARTA (axicabtagene ciloleucel)

4.2.1.Therapy Description

4.2.2.Therapy Profile

4.2.2.1.Company

4.2.2.2.Approval Date

4.2.2.3.Mechanism of Action

