Global and United States Automation Industrial Monitors Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Automation Industrial Monitors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Automation Industrial Monitors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Industrial monitors are widely used in a variety of industrial applications such as smart factories, mining operations, marine ports, food and beverage, oil rigs, and energy management. The ruggedness of industrial display differentiates these monitors from residential and commercial monitors. Industrial monitors are usually made of rugged materials to withstand the impact of harsh environments in both indoor and outdoor applications.
According to the report, the rising complexity of industrial process has led to the evolution of SCADA and Distributed Control System (DCS)-based systems for factory automation in the past few years. SCADA and DC-based systems are widely employed in a variety of industries such as oil and gas, mining, power, and automotive to remotely control the physical processes and therefore, require display monitors to survey and control the process parameters continuously. Hence, the industrial monitors market is expected to increase along with the deployment of SCADA during the forecast period.
The global Automation Industrial Monitors market size is projected to reach US$ 291.4 million by 2026, from US$ 266.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2021-2026.
Automation Industrial Monitors market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automation Industrial Monitors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Automation Industrial Monitors market is segmented into
Screen size below 12″
Screen size between 12″-17″
Screen size above 17″
Segment by Application, the Automation Industrial Monitors market is segmented into
Process industries
Discrete industries
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Automation Industrial Monitors market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Automation Industrial Monitors market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Automation Industrial Monitors Market Share Analysis
Automation Industrial Monitors market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Automation Industrial Monitors business, the date to enter into the Automation Industrial Monitors market, Automation Industrial Monitors product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
AAEON
Advantech
Hope Industrial Systems
Rockwell Automation
Siemens
Axiomtek
Barco
Beckhoff Automation
Computer Dynamics (CIMTEC Automation)
Edge Electronics
Honeywell
Kontron
Litemax Electronics
