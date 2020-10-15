Global and United States Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Automotive Adhesive and Sealants market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Automotive Adhesive and Sealants market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The use of automotive adhesives & sealants is widespread, from something as small as a sensor to something as large as a vehicle chassis.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market

This report focuses on global and United States Automotive Adhesive and Sealants QYR Global and United States market.

The global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants market size is projected to reach US$ 8884.8 million by 2026, from US$ 6799.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Scope and Market Size

Automotive Adhesive and Sealants market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Automotive Adhesive and Sealants market is segmented into

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others

Segment by Application, the Automotive Adhesive and Sealants market is segmented into

Body-in-White

Paintshop

Powertrain

Assembly

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Automotive Adhesive and Sealants market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Automotive Adhesive and Sealants market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market Share Analysis

Automotive Adhesive and Sealants market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Automotive Adhesive and Sealants business, the date to enter into the Automotive Adhesive and Sealants market, Automotive Adhesive and Sealants product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Henkel

DowDuPont

H.B. Fuller

3M

Sika

Wacker-Chemie

Huntsman

Arkema Group

PPG Industries

Lord

BASF

Ashland

ITW

Jowat

ThreeBond

Cytec Solvay

