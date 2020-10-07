Global and United States Cutting Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Cutting Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Cutting Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Increasing demand for mechanized cutting equipment in fabrication is expected to be one of the major trends fueling growth of the global cutting equipment market in the near future. In developed countries, due to the shortage of skilled labor, the demand for cutting automation technology for fabrication and manufacturing purposes is on a rise. Major companies in several developed countries in North America and Europe have started using cutting robots for their manufacturing processes in order to reduce dependency on manpower. Increasing labor costs in turn increase overall manufacturing cost of products, especially in developed countries. This trend is also gaining popularity in some developing countries.

Rapid growth of end-use industries such as construction, automotive, shipbuilding & offshore, and manufacturing is expected to drive global growth of the cutting equipment market, especially in the APAC region over the assessment period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Cutting Equipment Market

This report focuses on global and United States Cutting Equipment QYR Global and United States market.

The global Cutting Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 3975.3 million by 2026, from US$ 2957.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Cutting Equipment Scope and Market Size

Cutting Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cutting Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Cutting Equipment market is segmented into

Manual

Mechanized

Segment by Application, the Cutting Equipment market is segmented into

Construction

Heavy Metal Fabrication

Shipbuilding & Offshore

Automotive

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Cutting Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Cutting Equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Cutting Equipment Market Share Analysis

Cutting Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Cutting Equipment business, the date to enter into the Cutting Equipment market, Cutting Equipment product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Lincoln Electric

Colfax

Illinois Tool Works

Ador Welding

DAIHEN

Hypertherm

Amada Miyachi

KOIKE ARONSON

WB ALLOY WELDING

Kennametal

CERATIZIT

OMAX

Flow International

Barton International

Wardjet

Opta Minerals

