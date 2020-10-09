Global and United States Handling and Lifting Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Handling and Lifting Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Handling and Lifting Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Currently, cranes and lifting frames account for 18.1% of the global demand while the remaining market share is divided between work trucks (17.9%), continuous-action goods conveyors and elevators (10.7%), lifts and skip hoists (6.7%), capstans and winches (4.3%), hoists and jacks (4.3%), escalators and moving walkways (1.8%), pneumatic conveyors and elevators (1.1%), pulley tackle and hoists (0.8%), ski-lifts, chair-lifts and teleferiques (0.3%), other handling and lifting equipment (12.0%) and parts of handling and lifting equipment (21.9%).

The demand for handling and lifting equipment is on the rise due to rapid infrastructure development and increasing construction activities across the globe. Since handling and lifting equipment help to move materials between factories and warehouses, its demand among the end users in the manufacturing sector will increase significantly. Moreover, the ability of such equipment to bolster the efficiency of modern production processes will also lead to its increased adoption in sectors where the production processes are automated.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Handling and Lifting Equipment Market

The global Handling and Lifting Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Handling and Lifting Equipment Scope and Market Size

Handling and Lifting Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Handling and Lifting Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Handling and Lifting Equipment market is segmented into

Cranes

Forklifts

Conveyor Belt

Hoists

Segment by Application, the Handling and Lifting Equipment market is segmented into

Dam Building

Bridge Building

Shipyards

Power Plants

High Rise Buildings

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Handling and Lifting Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Handling and Lifting Equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Handling and Lifting Equipment Market Share Analysis

Handling and Lifting Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Handling and Lifting Equipment business, the date to enter into the Handling and Lifting Equipment market, Handling and Lifting Equipment product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Komatsu

Konecranes

Liebherr

American Crane and Equipment

Cargotec

Escorts Construction Equipment

Haulotte (Pinguely-Haulotte)

Manitex International

Manitowoc Cranes

Sany Group

Shandong Dahan Construction Machinery

Tadano

