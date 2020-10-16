Global and United States Pentanol Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Pentanol market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Pentanol market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

1-Pentanol, (or n-pentanol, pentan-1-ol), is an alcohol with five carbon atoms and the molecular formula C5H11OH. 1-Pentanol is a colorless liquid with an unpleasant aroma. It is the straight-chain form of amyl alcohol, one of 8 isomers with that formula.

The hydroxyl group (OH) is the active site of many reactions. The ester formed from 1-pentanol and butyric acid is pentyl butyrate, which smells like apricot. The ester formed from 1-pentanol and acetic acid is amyl acetate (also called pentyl acetate), which smells like banana.

In 2014, a study was conducted comparing the performance of diesel fuel blends with various proportions of pentanol as an additive. While gaseous emissions increased with higher concentrations of pentanol, particulate emissions decreased.

Pentanol can be used as a solvent for coating CDs and DVDs.

Pentanol can be prepared by fractional distillation of fusel oil. To reduce the use of fossil fuels, research is underway to develop cost-effective methods of producing (chemically identical) bio-pentanol with fermentation

Segment by Type, the Pentanol market is segmented into

Normal Amyl Alcohol

Active Amyl Alcohol

3-Pentanol

Others

Segment by Application, the Pentanol market is segmented into

Diesel Fuel Additives

Gasoline Fuel Additives

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Pentanol market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Pentanol market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

BASF AG

LANXESS

Huntsman Corporation

DowDupont

Eastman Chemical Company

Chevron Oronite Company LLC

The Lubrizol Corporation

Afton Chemical Corporation

Fuel Performance Solutions Inc

Evonik Industries AG

