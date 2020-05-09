Global Anti-Drone Market to Register Impressive Growth Rate as Demand Hikes During Lockdown

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Anti-Drone market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Anti-Drone market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

The report on the global Anti-Drone market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Anti-Drone market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Anti-Drone market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Anti-Drone market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Anti-Drone market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Anti-Drone market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Key Takeaways of the Report:

Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

Historic, current, and projected valuation of the Anti-Drone market

Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the Anti-Drone market

Recent advancements in the Anti-Drone market landscape

In-depth analysis of the different segments of the Anti-Drone market

Anti-Drone Market Segmentation

By Region

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Anti-Drone market in various geographies such as:

By Product Type

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Anti-Drone market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

Market Segmentation

This research report provides in-depth analysis of the global Anti-Drone market on the basis of Type of anti-drones and end-users. The Anti-Drone market on the basis of type has been classified into detection and neutralizing type of anti-drones. The detection type anti-drones have further been bifurcated into Radar Based, Passive optics (cameras), Active optics (LIDAR), Acoustics, RF emissions and others. The neutralizing type of anti-drones anti-drone have again been sub-divided into Jamming, Interception, Drone Rifles, Drone Capture Nets, Laser and others. In terms of geographical regions, the report segments the global Anti-Drone market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. The report provides cross-sectional analysis of the global Anti-Drone market in terms of market estimates and forecasts for all segments across different geographic regions along with the respective countries.

Global Anti-Drone Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in developing Anti-Drones. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market share analysis of major players in the Anti-Drone market based on their 2016 revenues.

The key players in the global Anti-Drone market include Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd, Boeing Co., Dedrone, DeTect, Inc, DRONESHIELD, Enterprise Control Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC., SAAB A.B. and SRC, Inc. Factors such as the increasing level of innovations and emergence of new start-ups in the anti-drone market are expected to raise the competition among manufacturers of anti-drones in the next few years.

The global Anti-Drone market is segmented as below:

Global Anti-Drone Market, By Type

Detection System Radar Based Passive optics (cameras) Active optics (LIDAR) Acoustics RF emissions Others

Neutralizing System Jamming Interception Drone Rifles Drone Capture Nets Laser Others



Global Anti-Drone Market, By End-Use

Government

Military

Airfields

Buildings

Power Stations

Fuel Storage

Others

Global Anti-Drone Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Russia The U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East North Africa South Africa Rest of Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



