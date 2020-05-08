Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market to Generate Remunerative Prospects for Producers Post COVID-19 Crisis

A recent market study on the global Anti-Money Laundering Software market reveals that the global Anti-Money Laundering Software market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Anti-Money Laundering Software market is discussed in the presented study.

The Anti-Money Laundering Software market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Anti-Money Laundering Software market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Anti-Money Laundering Software market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The global anti-money laundering software market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user type, solution type, deployment type, and region. By product type, the segment includes transaction monitoring systems, customer identity management systems, Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Systems, and compliance management software.

Based on the end-user type, the market segment includes retail banking, corporate banking, private banking, investment banking, asset management, insurance, multiple banking services, legal service providers, and other end-users.

On the basis of solution type, the market includes transactional monitoring, KYC (Know Your Customer), fraud, risk & compliance management, watch-list screening, data warehouse management, analytics and visualization, alert management and reporting, case management, and other solutions. By deployment type, the segment includes cloud-based and on-premise.

The global anti-money laundering software market based on geography is divided into North America, Japan, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The report also provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the leading companies in the global anti-money laundering software market such as Fiserv, Inc., Accenture Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Opentext, Oracle Corp, Experian, FICO TONBELLER, EastNets, Ascent Technology Consulting, Trulioo., ACI Worldwide, Inc., BAE Systems, NICE, Verafin Inc., Siron, and NameScan, a member of the Neurocom group.

