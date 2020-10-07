In this report, the Global Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-arc-fault-circuit-interrupter-afci-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026



An Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) is a circuit breaker that breaks the circuit when it detects an electric arc in the circuit it protects to prevent electrical fires. An AFCI selectively distinguishes between a harmless arc (incidental to normal operation of switches, plugs, and brushed motors), and a potentially dangerous arc (that can occur, for example, in a lamp cord which has a broken conductor).

Japan was the largest revenue market with a market share of 30.50% in 2015 and 28.38% in 2017 with an increase of -2.12 %. China and India ranked the second and third market with the market share of 24.87% and 9.11% in 2016.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market

The global Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market size is projected to reach US$ 386 million by 2026, from US$ 120 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 21.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Scope and Segment

Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

Eaton

GE

Siemens

Leviton

Schneider Electric

…

Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Breakdown Data by Type

Branch/Feeder AFCI

Combination AFCI (CAFCI)

Other

Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Breakdown Data by Application

Residential Sector

Commercial/Industrial Sector

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Share Analysis

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-arc-fault-circuit-interrupter-afci-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com