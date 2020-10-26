Global Arsenic Removal Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Arsenic Removal market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Arsenic Removal market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Arsenic removal refers to the equipment used to remove the arsenic from the water. It is necessary step to clean the drinking water, which can meet the state standards. Arsenic occurs naturally in groundwater, less commonly in surface waters. Arsenic is a known carcinogen, increasing the risk of cancer even at very low concentrations.

A wide range of technologies has been developed for the removal of high concentrations of arsenic from water. The most common arsenic removal technologies use precipitative process, adsorptive process, ion exchange process and membrane process. It can be widely used in the water treatment industry. With the development of economy, the water treatment industries will need more arsenic removal equipment. So, arsenic removal industry has a huge market potential in the future.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Arsenic Removal Market

In 2019, the global Arsenic Removal market size was US$ 626.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 927.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Arsenic Removal Scope and Market Size

Arsenic Removal market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Arsenic Removal market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Arsenic Removal market is segmented into

Precipitative Process

Adsorptive Process

Ion Exchange Process

Membrane Process

Others

Segment by Application, the Arsenic Removal market is segmented into

Drinking Water Treatment

Industry Water Treatment

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Arsenic Removal Market Share Analysis

Arsenic Removal market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Arsenic Removal product introduction, recent developments, Arsenic Removal sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Lenntech

Severn Trent Service

Tonka Water

AdEdge Water Technologies

Layne

RWL Water

Blue Water Technologies

Outotec

BioteQ Environmental Technologies

Everfilt

Harbauer

Hungerford Terry

Culligan

P2W

Kinetico Water Systems

HIDROFILT

Membrane Group

EconomyWater

Kent

Water Systems India

Matrix Eco Solution

Doctor Water

Zeolite

Yadong Bio Equipment

Beijing Zhongke

Tianyi Force

Jiangsu Yongguan

Beijing Ruda Shiji

Well Sun Group

Inike

