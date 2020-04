Global Arthroscopic Devices Market to Generate Lucrative Revenue Prospects for Manufacturers After the End of COVID-19 Crisis

Prominently driven by the increasing adoption in knee osteoarthritis, the global arthroscopic devices market is recently witnessing introduction of smaller and technologically advanced arthroscopic devices that have updated optics to match the capabilities of the latest HD systems.

This will significantly benefit the growth of the global arthroscopic devices market over the course of following decade.

Request COVID-19 Sector Impact Assessments

Integrated Endoscopy, a U.S-based medical devices company, recently launched its FDA-approved arthroscope NUVIS® with advanced optical design and high-definition visualization features.

This unique and battery operated arthroscopic device will effectively resolve the safety and sterility issues of reusable traditional arthroscopes, thereby creating multiple opportunities in the arthroscopic devices market.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18358

Global sales of arthroscopic devices will surpass the market value of US$ 10 Bn by the end of 2029. As indicated by a new Persistence Market Research (PMR) study, arthroscopic devices market is set for a promising CAGR over the course of 2019 – 2029.

Key Takeaways – Arthroscopic Devices Market Study

Small manufacturers of arthroscopic devices are focusing on increasing their global footprint to expand business, internationally. Such activities are expected to fuel the arthroscopic devices market growth during the forecast period.

For instance, in October 2018, MinInvasive an Israel based company launched OmniCuff rotator cuff repair system in the U.S. and expanded its business activities internationally.

Increasing tie-ups between arthroscopic device manufacturers and distributors to outsource upstream services in emerging markets such as India, are expected to improve sales of arthroscopic devices in these markets.

For instance, in November 2016, Stryker Corporation collaborated with Indo UK Institute of Health to deliver affordable arthroscopic care in India.

Strategic acquisition of start-ups and mid-sized companies by key arthroscopic device companies to broaden their products and services is expected to propel the arthroscopic devices market growth.

For instance, in 2019, Smith & Nephew acquired Ceterix Orthopaedics to enhance its product portfolio. The company added meniscal repair system ‘NovoStitch Pro’ in its product portfolio through this acquisition.

North America is expected to be the prominent region in the arthroscopic devices market owing to growing incidences of arthritis knee pain and well-developed medical infrastructure.

According to the National Centre for Health Statistics, about 650,000 arthroscopic lavage and debridement procedures are performed for arthritis knee pain each year in the U.S.

Rise in arthroscopic device product recalls and retrieving of all faulty and defective arthroscopic device products from the market are restraining the arthroscopic devices market growth.

In June 2018, Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MRHA) UK, sent an urgent field safety notice to Stryker Corporation for initiating a lot-specific recall for Stryker hip implant products to reduce incidences associated with these arthroscopic devices.

For Critical Insights On The Arthroscopic Devices Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/18358

Product

Arthroscope and Arthroscopic Systems Arthroscope Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems Arthroscopy Visualization Systems

Arthroscopic shavers Arthroscopic Shaver Systems Disposables

Arthroscopy Implants Interference Screws Suture Anchors

Arthroscopy Radio Frequency Systems and Wands Arthroscopy Radio Frequency Systems Arthroscopy Radio Frequency Wands



End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Orthopedic Clinics

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Technological advancements such as advanced visualization and improved suturing techniques in arthroscopic devices will result in a market flourishing with ample growth opportunities, providing scope for a competitive advantage to market players in terms of innovation.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/18358

Who Is Winning?

The arthroscopic devices market report tracks the key market players, which include-

Arthrex, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew Plc.

CONMED Corporation

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Johnson & Johnson

Leading manufacturers of arthroscopic devices are focusing on collaborations with different organizations to enhance their arthroscopic devices product portfolio especially in sports medicine.