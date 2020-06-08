Global Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market Size Research Report 2027 Industry Growth & Key Manufacturers Analysis

Global Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market Research Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, compsetition landscape and forecast to 2027. This report also provides data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, limits and advancements. Furthermore, this research report categorizes the market by companies, region, type and end-use industry. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by Business Market Insights dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

The digital revolution has transformed almost every aspect of society. The tremendous progress in the information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry has brought a paradigm shift in various business sectors including the education sector. Digitalization has had a far reaching impact on the education sector, where the power of technology has been harnessed to simplify learning processes by making them more interactive for the students. Conventionally, the English language learning solely depended upon the teaching skills of the human personnel deployed aligned for the task, and the abilities presented by the teacher to understand different capability levels of their students. ASIA PACIFIC encompasses India, Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, Cambodia, The Philippines, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and the Rest of Asia Pacific countries. The region consists of countries, such as China, India, Singapore, and South Korea, among others, are enriched with educational levels. Governments in these countries are leveraging every possible method and model and investing significantly to improve English proficiency of people, with a major goal to increase the number of English-speaking individuals. According to the EF Education First English Proficiency Test, Asian countries hold the second position, after Europe, among non-native English-speaking individuals.

Digital English Language Learning Market – By Product Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Digital English Language Learning Market – By Business Type

B2B

B2C

Digital English Language Learning Market – By End-User

Academic Kindergarten Primary Education (till Grade 6) Secondary Education (High School) Higher Education (above K-12)

Non-Academic

Digital English Language Learning Market – By Age Group

Below 5 Years

6-11 Years

12-16 Years

17-30 Years

Above 30 Years

Digital English Language LearningMarketby Country

South Korea

Japan

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Vietnam

Philippines

Cambodia

Hong Kong

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Companies Profiles

Babbel

Busuu Ltd.

Cambridge University Press

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc.

Duolingo

EF education first

ELSA, Corp

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Macmillan (Springer Nature)

McGraw-Hill Education, Inc.

Mondly

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

Oxford University Press

Pearson Plc

Rosetta Stone Inc.

Transparent Language

VIPKID

Voxy

Worddive Ltd

