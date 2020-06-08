Global Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market Size Research Report 2027 Industry Growth & Key Manufacturers Analysis
The digital revolution has transformed almost every aspect of society. The tremendous progress in the information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry has brought a paradigm shift in various business sectors including the education sector. Digitalization has had a far reaching impact on the education sector, where the power of technology has been harnessed to simplify learning processes by making them more interactive for the students. Conventionally, the English language learning solely depended upon the teaching skills of the human personnel deployed aligned for the task, and the abilities presented by the teacher to understand different capability levels of their students. ASIA PACIFIC encompasses India, Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, Cambodia, The Philippines, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and the Rest of Asia Pacific countries. The region consists of countries, such as China, India, Singapore, and South Korea, among others, are enriched with educational levels. Governments in these countries are leveraging every possible method and model and investing significantly to improve English proficiency of people, with a major goal to increase the number of English-speaking individuals. According to the EF Education First English Proficiency Test, Asian countries hold the second position, after Europe, among non-native English-speaking individuals.
Digital English Language Learning Market – By Product Type
- On-Premise
- Cloud
Digital English Language Learning Market – By Business Type
- B2B
- B2C
Digital English Language Learning Market – By End-User
- Academic
- Kindergarten
- Primary Education (till Grade 6)
- Secondary Education (High School)
- Higher Education (above K-12)
- Non-Academic
Digital English Language Learning Market – By Age Group
- Below 5 Years
- 6-11 Years
- 12-16 Years
- 17-30 Years
- Above 30 Years
Digital English Language LearningMarketby Country
- South Korea
- Japan
- India
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Philippines
- Cambodia
- Hong Kong
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Companies Profiles
- Babbel
- Busuu Ltd.
- Cambridge University Press
- Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc.
- Duolingo
- EF education first
- ELSA, Corp
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
- Macmillan (Springer Nature)
- McGraw-Hill Education, Inc.
- Mondly
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.
- Oxford University Press
- Pearson Plc
- Rosetta Stone Inc.
- Transparent Language
- VIPKID
- Voxy
- Worddive Ltd
