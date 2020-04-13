Global Asia Pacific Fertilizer Additive Market Size Research Report 2027 Industry Growth & Key Manufacturers Analysis

The Asia Pacific Fertilizer Additive Market is growing along with the Food and Beverages industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Increasing Population and Decreasing Arable Land

The demand for fertilizers in many countries has been growing due to the increasing demand for food grains on account of the rising population. The food demand is anticipated to come from rising consumer incomes in Asia regions such as India, china, Japan, Australia etc. In conjunction with the expected growth rates of the Asia Pacific population, governments are focusing on the development of sustainable agriculture, this will enable them to considerably increase their food production. However, as a result of growing urbanization levels, available arable land is expected to decrease further. Due to this, fertilizers are likely to play an essential role in increasing the average crop yields per hectare. However, the quality and performance of fertilizers may deteriorate with time. Fertilizer additives aid in the production, handling, storage, and transportation of fertilizers. The additives help fertilizers maintain their shape, limit caking, decrease dust formation during manufacture, and avoid wetting of fertilizers. Thus, the growing use of fertilizers in agricultural practices is estimated to fuel the growth of the fertilizer additives market

The Asia Pacific fertilizer additive market by application is segmented on the basis Mono Ammonium Phosphate, Triple Super Phosphate, Urea, Diammonium Phosphate, Ammonium Nitrate, and Others. The super-premium glass bottles are higher in price and value as compared to the premium and standard glass bottles. The peculiar design and texture of these types of bottles are customized and used by the well-established brands. The super-premium glass bottles used in the Fertilizer additive are gaining high popularity and profitability across the region. The rise in the consumption and demand of premium Fertilizer additive leads to an increase in the super-premium glass bottles and is forecasted to grow higher in the coming years. A significant use of TSP is in conditions where several solid fertilizers are mixed for broadcasting on the soil surface or for application in a concentrated band underneath the surface. It’s also appropriate for fertilization of leguminous crops where no additional N fertilization is needed.

ASIA PACIFIC FERTILIZER ADDITIVE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Fertilizer Additive Market, by Function

Dust Control Agent

AntiCaking Agent

Anti-foam Agents

Granulation Aids

Corrosion Inhibitors

Hydrophobing Agents

Others

Fertilizer Additive Market, by Application

Mono Ammonium Phosphate

Triple Super Phosphate

Urea

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

Ammonium Nitrate/CAN

Others

Fertilizer Additive Market, by Form

Granular

Prilled

Powdered

Asia Pacific Fertilizer Additive Market – By Country

Australia

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Company Profiles

Arrmaz (Arkema Group)

Solvay

KAO CORPORATION

Chemipol S.A

Clariant

Dorf Ketal

Michelman, Inc

Omex Agriculture, Inc

