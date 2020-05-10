Global Asteroid Mining: The Next Frontier in Space Market to Generate Remunerative Prospects for Producers Post COVID-19 Crisis

The global Asteroid Mining: The Next Frontier in Space market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Asteroid Mining: The Next Frontier in Space market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Asteroid Mining: The Next Frontier in Space market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Asteroid Mining: The Next Frontier in Space across various industries.

Intended Audience

This study will be of interest to those interested in investment, acquisition or expansion into the market with specific, detailed information crucial to making educated decisions. Venture capitalists, executive planners, research directors, government officials and suppliers to the industry who want to discover and exploit current or projected market niches should find this report of value.

Reasons for Doing This Study

Space exploration is vitally important for our future and offers a new reality by providing human beings with new resources in many aspects. Space can help us solve the problems we face on Earth, such as resource and population pressures, shrinking energy supplies, environmental protection, scientific advances, new manufacturing and production processes, and space tourism and settlement. Our research is to address the new ideas and technologies in asteroid mining, which can help efforts to extract resources from near-earth objects (NEOs). It is estimated that there are over 9,000 NEOs, which are classified based on their mineral composition. There are more asteroids not classified as NEOs.”

“Report Includes:

– An overview of the emerging market potential for asteroid mining and description of the current market conditions and recent developments in the space industry

– Basic concept of asteroid mining and look at the future for space mining

– Coverage of new ideas and technologies in asteroid mining for extracting the resources from the near-earth objects (NEOs)

– A look at the various projects and plans designed and implemented by the companies

– Insights into investments for the research and development for spacecrafts and companies launching spacecrafts on the asteroid

– Snapshot of the recent space missions to asteroids as well as the asteroid nearby approaches”

The Asteroid Mining: The Next Frontier in Space market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

