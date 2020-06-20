Global automated parking system market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 12.95% in the forecast to 2026. The rising initiative of developing smart cities and growing demand from luxury residential buildings are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Scarcity of land for parking acts as a driving factor for the growth of this market

Growing number of vehicles will also contribute as a factor for this market growth

Rising demand for sustainable and green parking solution will drive the market

Increasing urbanization and better infrastructure will also accelerate the market growth

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automated parking system market are

Westfalia Parking,

Fehr Lagerlogistik AG,

unitronics development & design.,

Robotic Parking Systems,

FATA Automation,

CityLift,

Nissei Build Industries,

Park Plus,

wohr Parking System Pvt. Ltd., PARKMATIC TM, EITO&GLOBAL INC., IHI Corporation, SIMMATC, ., Ltd., Romax Parking Solutions Ltd., Watry Design, Inc., 5BY2 B.V., Sieger Parking, RR parkon, Proviron Technology SA, HE-MAN AUTO ROBOPARK (P) LTD, HYTONE Parking System Co., Ltd, Sotefin SA automated parking systems, and other.

Key Segmentation

By Automation Level

Fully- Automated,

Semi-Automated

By Platform Type

Palleted,

Non- Palleted

By End- User

Residential,

Commercial,

Mixed- Use

By Design Model Type

Hydraulic,

Electro-Mechanical

System Type

Hardware,

Software

By Parking Level

Less Than Level 5,

Level 5-Level 10,

More Than Level 10

By Structure Type

AGV System,

Silo System,

Tower System,

Rail Guided Cart (RGC) System,

Puzzle System,

Shuttle System

By Geography

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Sumitomo Corporation announced the acquisition of Q-Park Operations B.V. The main aim of the acquisition is to bring out the largest potential of mobility platform. This acquisition will help the company to use the different technologies by the Q- park so that they advance their offering and strengthen their position in the market

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Assumptions and Acronyms Used

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Overview

5. Global Market Analysis and Forecast, by Types

6. Global Market Analysis and Forecast, by Applications

7. Global Market Analysis and Forecast, by Regions

8. North America Market Analysis and Forecast

9. Latin America Market Analysis and Forecast

10. Europe Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Asia Pacific Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Middle East & Africa Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Competition Landscape

