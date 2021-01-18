Global Ball Valve Industry Supply and Demand Analysis and Development Prospect Research Report by 2021-2026

According to our latest research, the global Ball Valve size is estimated to be xx million in 2020 from USD 13570 million in 2019, with a change of XX% between 2019 and 2020. The global Ball Valve market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of -0.1% for the next five years.

Market segmentation

Ball Valve market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2026, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers :

Tyco International

Emerson Electric

Flowserve

Kitz

IMI plc

Cameron

GE

Crane Company

Metso

Rotork

Circor

VELAN

KSB

VANATOME

Watts Water Technologies

Bray

GEMU

Spirax Sarco

NEWAY

Chengdu Chengfeng Valve Group

Henan Kaifeng High Pressure Valve

YuanDa Valve Group

CNNC Sufa Technology Industry

BVMC

Shandong Yidu Valve Group Corp

Dazhong Valve Group

DunAn

SHK

DV VALVE

FangYuan Valve Group

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Stainless Steel Ball Valves

Carbon Steel Ball Valves

Bronze Ball Valves

Brass Ball Valves

Alloy Ball Valves

Cast Iron Ball Valves

Cast Steel Ball Valves

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Oil & Gas

Energy Power

Chemical

Water Treatment

Paper Making

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Ball Valve product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ball Valve, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ball Valve in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Ball Valve competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Ball Valve breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2021.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2021.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2021.

Chapter 12, Ball Valve market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ball Valve sales channel, distributors, customers, research findiBall Valve and conclusion, appendix and data source.

