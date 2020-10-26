Global Belt Press Filter Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Belt Press Filter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Belt Press Filter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A belt filter press is a sludge dewatering device that applies mechanical pressure to a chemically conditioned slurry, which is sandwiched between two tensioned belts, by passing those belts through a serpentine of decreasing diameter rolls.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Belt Press Filter Market

Global Belt Press Filter Scope and Market Size

Belt Press Filter market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Belt Press Filter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Belt Press Filter market is segmented into

Horizontal Belt Press Filter

Vertical Belt Press Filter

Segment by Application, the Belt Press Filter market is segmented into

Mining & Metallurgy

Chemical

Environmental Protection

Food & Pharmaceutical

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Belt Press Filter Market Share Analysis

The major companies include:

The major companies include:

Sulzer

BELLMER

EKOTON Industrial

IHI

PHOENIX

Alfa Laval

EMO

PETKUS Technologie

Econet Group

HUBER

TEKNOFANGHI

Euroby

Hangzhou Sunshine

Kunshan Filtec

Shanghai Lvxiang

Yantai HeXin

FLSmidth

Andritz

Outotec

Komline-Sanderson

BHS Sonthofen

RPA Process

Tsukishima Kikai

Compositech

Tongxing

Tennova

