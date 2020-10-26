Global Beveling Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Beveling Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Beveling Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

It is a small precision machine tool specialized in mold manufacturing, hardware machinery, machine tool manufacturing, hydraulic parts, valve manufacturing, chamfering of textile machinery and burrs of processing methods such as milling and planing. The use of fast machine chamfering is a trend in the development of the machinery industry. It overcomes the shortcomings of the existing machinery and electric tools, has the advantages of convenience, speed and accuracy, and is the best choice for chamfering cutting of metal objects. Divided into straight chamfer and curved chamfer according to the chamfer.

We have selected 10 companies, these companies occupy 88.14% of market share in 2019, and the leading company is Protem, occupying 17.01% in 2019, this is a relatively decentralized industry, because this is a traditional industry, the barrier to entry is low, and the profit margin is It will not be too high, so there are more SMEs competing in the market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Beveling Machine Market

In 2019, the global Beveling Machine market size was US$ 307.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 383.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Beveling Machine Scope and Market Size

Beveling Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Beveling Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Beveling Machine market is segmented into

Stationary

Portable

Segment by Application, the Beveling Machine market is segmented into

Profiles

Plates

Pipes

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Beveling Machine Market Share Analysis

Beveling Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Beveling Machine product introduction, recent developments, Beveling Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Protem

Trumpf

CS Unitec

Promotech

Euroboor

H & M

DWT GmbH

Steelmax

JET Tools

SAAR USA

