Global Billet Casters Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Billet Casters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Billet Casters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Billet casters are the machine that process whereby molten metal is solidified into a “semifinished” billet for subsequent rolling in the finishing mills.
Globally, the billet casters industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of billet casters is relatively mature. And some enterprises, like Danieli, Primetals, SMS, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their billet casters and related services. Top 3 manufacturers accounted for about 48% market share in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Billet Casters Market
In 2019, the global Billet Casters market size was US$ 374.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 397.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Billet Casters Scope and Market Size
Billet Casters market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Billet Casters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Billet Casters market is segmented into
100-150mm
150-200mm
Segment by End Users, the Billet Casters market is segmented into
Large Plant
Small Plant
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Billet Casters Market Share Analysis
Billet Casters market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Billet Casters product introduction, recent developments, Billet Casters sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Danieli
Primetals
SMS Group
Sino-Heavymach
Alfred Wertli AG
JP Steel Plantech Co
CCTEC
Sarralle
Electrotherm
