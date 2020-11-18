Global Cement Additives Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Cement Additives analysis, which studies the Cement Additives industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cement Additives market will register a 8.2%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 18340 million by 2025, from $ 13380 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cement Additives business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Cement Additives, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Cement Additives market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Cement Additives companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Cement Additives Includes:

DowDuPont

China National Bluestar Group Company Limited (China)

BASF SE (Germany)

HeidelbergCementet (Germany)

R. Grace and Company (U.S.)

AkzoNobel NV (The Netherlands)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

USG Corporation (U.S.)

Lanxess AG (Germany)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Chemical

Mineral

Fibre

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Water Reducers

Coloring Agents

Retarding Agents

Chemical Resistance

Plasticizers

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

