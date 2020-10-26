Global Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Controlled atmosphere furnaces have a high percentage of nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, & helium (flushing) and almost no oxygen (inert), or a gas mixture or vacuum to achieve the desired product finish. The oxygen will need to be accurately measured, whilst the nitrogen is controlled and regulated to ensure the correct atmosphere is maintained and running costs are kept to a minimum. Controlled atmosphere furnaces are used in applications such as the manufacturing of metal products, where a specialised environment is required within the ovens and furnaces to achieve the desired product finish.

The top 5 players accounted for 48.11% of the global controlled atmosphere furnaces revenue market share in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market

In 2019, the global Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces market size was US$ 360.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 501.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Scope and Market Size

Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces market is segmented into

Horizontal Type

Vertical Type

Segment by Application, the Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces market is segmented into

Laboratory

Metallurgical Industry

Automotive Industry

General Manufacturing

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Share Analysis

Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces product introduction, recent developments, Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Ipsen

DOWA Thermotech

SCHMID

KANTO YAKIN KOGYO

Aichelin Heat Treatment System

IVA Schmetz

Fengdong

TLON Technical Furnaces

Shichuang

BTU

Abbott Furnace

CARBOLITE GERO

Centorr Vacuum

MRF

Jiangsu KingkindIndustrial Furnace

Zhengzhou Brother Furnace

