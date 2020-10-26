Global Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Controlled atmosphere furnaces have a high percentage of nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, & helium (flushing) and almost no oxygen (inert), or a gas mixture or vacuum to achieve the desired product finish. The oxygen will need to be accurately measured, whilst the nitrogen is controlled and regulated to ensure the correct atmosphere is maintained and running costs are kept to a minimum. Controlled atmosphere furnaces are used in applications such as the manufacturing of metal products, where a specialised environment is required within the ovens and furnaces to achieve the desired product finish.
The top 5 players accounted for 48.11% of the global controlled atmosphere furnaces revenue market share in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market
In 2019, the global Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces market size was US$ 360.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 501.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Scope and Market Size
Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces market is segmented into
Horizontal Type
Vertical Type
Segment by Application, the Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces market is segmented into
Laboratory
Metallurgical Industry
Automotive Industry
General Manufacturing
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Share Analysis
Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces product introduction, recent developments, Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Ipsen
DOWA Thermotech
SCHMID
KANTO YAKIN KOGYO
Aichelin Heat Treatment System
IVA Schmetz
Fengdong
TLON Technical Furnaces
Shichuang
BTU
Abbott Furnace
CARBOLITE GERO
Centorr Vacuum
MRF
Jiangsu KingkindIndustrial Furnace
Zhengzhou Brother Furnace
