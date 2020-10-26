Global Coolant Pumps Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Coolant Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Coolant Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A coolant pump is a type of pump used to recirculate a coolant, generally a liquid, that is used to transfer heat away from an engine or other device that generates heat as a by-product of producing energy.

The market is really fragmented. Top 5 manufacturers only occupied 31% market share in 2019.

In 2019, the global Coolant Pumps market size was US$ 3355.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4777.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

Coolant Pumps market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coolant Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Coolant Pumps market is segmented into

Less than 50W

50W-100W

100W-400W

More than 400W

Less than 50W is the major type in 2019, with about 43.3% market share.

Segment by Application, the Coolant Pumps market is segmented into

Nuclear Power Plants

Automotive

Machine Tool

Others

Demand of automotive occupied most of market share of about 49.44% in 2019.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Coolant Pumps Market Share Analysis

Coolant Pumps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Coolant Pumps product introduction, recent developments, Coolant Pumps sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Bosch

Continental

Johnson Electric

Aisin Seiki

MAHLE Group

Webasto

Cardone Industries

Nidec Corporation

Sogefi

KSB

Fuji Electric

Pentair Shurflo

Grundfos

HELLA

Graymills

