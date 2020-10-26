In this report, the Global Coolant Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Coolant Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-coolant-pumps-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
A coolant pump is a type of pump used to recirculate a coolant, generally a liquid, that is used to transfer heat away from an engine or other device that generates heat as a by-product of producing energy.
The market is really fragmented. Top 5 manufacturers only occupied 31% market share in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Coolant Pumps Market
In 2019, the global Coolant Pumps market size was US$ 3355.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4777.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Coolant Pumps Scope and Market Size
Coolant Pumps market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coolant Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Coolant Pumps market is segmented into
Less than 50W
50W-100W
100W-400W
More than 400W
Less than 50W is the major type in 2019, with about 43.3% market share.
Segment by Application, the Coolant Pumps market is segmented into
Nuclear Power Plants
Automotive
Machine Tool
Others
Demand of automotive occupied most of market share of about 49.44% in 2019.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Coolant Pumps Market Share Analysis
Coolant Pumps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Coolant Pumps product introduction, recent developments, Coolant Pumps sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Bosch
Continental
Johnson Electric
Aisin Seiki
MAHLE Group
Webasto
Cardone Industries
Nidec Corporation
Sogefi
KSB
Fuji Electric
Pentair Shurflo
Grundfos
HELLA
Graymills
