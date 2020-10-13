Global Copper Strips Sales Market Report 2020

In this report, the Global Copper Strips Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Copper Strips Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Copper is a light metal with outstanding malleable and ductile properties. It possesses high thermal and electrical conductivity. It is widely used in numerous industrial and antibacterial applications high malleability property of copper and ease of application in machineries during fabrication procedures enables high production rate of precise copper strips at relatively lower cost as compared to its substitutes.

The copper most commonly used for strip applications complies with ASTM B370. It consists of 99.9 percent copper, and is available in six tempers designated by ASTM B370 as: 060 (soft), H00 (cold rolled), H01 (cold rolled, high yield), H02 (half hard), H03 (three quarter hard), and H04 (hard). Thin copper strips perfect for using with mosaics and many other crafts, and various other applications including electrical and DIY projects.

The global Copper Strips market size is projected to reach US$ 14980 million by 2026, from US$ 12330 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

The global Copper Strips market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Copper Strips market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

First, as for the global Copper Strips industry, the industry concentration rate is highly dispersed. The top 5 manufacturers have 33.25% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Aurubis which has 9.63% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Copper Strips industry. The manufacturers following Aurubis are KME and Mitsubishi Shindoh, which respectively has 7.34% and 6.01% market share globally.

Based on region, the global Copper Strips market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Aurubis

KME

Mitsubishi Shindoh

GB Holding

Wieland

Poongsan

CHALCO

MKM

Jintian Group

Furukawa Electric

Xingye Copper

Anhui Xinke

CNMC

Dowa Metaltech

Below 6mm Copper Strips

6-10mm Copper Strips

Above 10mm Copper Strips

Machines

Architecture and Art

Electric Appliances

Others

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Copper Strips market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Copper Strips market.

• The market share of the global Copper Strips market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Copper Strips market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Copper Strips market.

