Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026

The Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market is growing due to rapidly developing technology and rising disposable income. Data Analytics Outsourcing is increasingly adopted in various end use industries such as aviation, agriculture, automotive, manufacturing & retail, BFSI. The demand for Data Analytics Outsourcing is primarily observed in Europe and North America.

Increasing penetration of smartphone devices and mobile app ecosystem is considered as a major source of data which can be analyzed by telecom industry in order to get valuable insights.

Additionally, booming retail industry in India and China provide multiple opportunities to acquire comprehensions. This is projected to be a major driving factor resulting into the adoption of Data Analytics Outsourcing in these regions. The industry is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast 2025. The global Data Analytics Outsourcing market has been segmented based on product, end user and region.

Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Middle East and Africa, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Out of which, Europe is projected to lead the global Data Analytics Outsourcing market during forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to showcase highest growth rate from 2019 to 2025.

Some of the key players operating in this market include –

Accenture

Capgemini

Wipro

ZS Associates

Others.

