Global Deep Fryer Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

A deep fryer is a kitchen appliance used for deep frying. While commonly used in commercial kitchens, household models are available and have become common. Deep fryer provide cooks with the opportunity to produce restaurant-quality fried foods. While they are not among the list of mandatory kitchen appliances, deep fryers are becoming more practical due to their convenience. The fryer’s capacity level allows cooks to fry a variety of foods.
Deep fryers feature a basket to raise food clear of the oil when cooking is finished. Fryer often come with features such as timers with an audible alarm, automatic devices to raise and lower the basket into the oil, measures to prevent food crumbs from becoming over cooked, ventilation systems to reduce frying odors, oil filters to extend the usable life of the oil, and mechanical or electronic temperature controls. Deep fryers are used for cooking many fast foods, and making them crisp.
The deep fryer industry concentration is very low; there are at least more than hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from USA.
Although improving the living standards of residents and market demand expanding in recent years, various brands increased, and alternative fryer to seize the market will influence marketing for down effect.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Deep Fryer Market
In 2019, the global Deep Fryer market size was US$ 532.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 647 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Deep Fryer Scope and Market Size
Deep Fryer market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Deep Fryer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Deep Fryer market is segmented into
Less than 2L
2L-5L
5L-8L
8L-14L
Over 14L
Segment by Application, the Deep Fryer market is segmented into
Commercial Deep Fryers
Home Deep Fryers
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Deep Fryer Market Share Analysis
Deep Fryer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Deep Fryer product introduction, recent developments, Deep Fryer sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
T-FAL
Presto
WARING
Cuisinart
Hongpai
Delonghi
HENNY PENNY
Hamilton Beach
Bayou Classic
Rongsheng
Yixi
Vonshef
sensio
Maxi-Matic
E-Ware
Breville
Aroma
FRYMASTER
Oster
Huayu
Adcraft
Superpower
