Global Dental sealants Market 2020 : Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Industry Players 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, Dentsply Sirona, Dux Industries, Inc., Tricol Biomedical

Global Dental sealants Market research report conveys the clean expounded structure of the Global Dental sealants Market including every single business-related data of the market at a worldwide level. The total scope of data identified with the worldwide Global Dental sealants Market is gotten through different sources and this acquired greater part of data is organized, handled, and spoken to by a gathering of experts through the utilization of various methodological systems and expository tools, for example, SWOT analysis to create an entire trade-based examination in regards to the Global Dental sealants Market.

Global Dental sealants Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. Increasing health expenditure is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the dental sealants market are 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, Dentsply Sirona, Dux Industries, Inc., Tricol Biomedical, Johnson Services, Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Sybron Dental Specialties, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Nobel Biocare Services AG., KURARAY NORITAKE DENTAL INC., Dentsply Sirona Inc, Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline plc., DETAX Ettlingen, Ultradent Products Inc., KaVo Dental

Global Dental sealants Market By Technology (Water- Based, Solvent- Based, Radiation- Based, Others), Material (Dual Cured, Light Cured, Self-Cured), Application (Denture Bonding Agents, Pit & Fissure Sealants, Orthodontic Bonding Agents, Luting Cements, Dental Surgical Tissue Bonding), Product Type (Natural, Synthetic), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global dental sealants market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dental sealants market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Dental sealants Market

Dental sealants which are also known as pit and fissure sealant is treatment which used to avoid the tooth decay. They usually consist of plastic material that is placed on the chewing surface of the teeth and protect teeth from bacteria and acids that cause tooth decay. Pit and fissures are the area where they generally occur as they are hard to clean areas and bacteria easily get stuck in them. Dental sealants usually occur in children with high tooth decay risk.

Market Drivers

Rising geriatric population is driving the market.

Increasing demand for cosmetic dental treatment among people.

Market Restraints

High cost of dental treatment is restraining the market.

Lack of trained and skilled professionals.

Segmentation: Global Dental Sealants Market

By Technology Water- Based Solvent- Based Radiation- Based Others

By Material Dual Cured Light Cured Self-Cured

By Application Denture Bonding Agents Pit & Fissure Sealants Orthodontic Bonding Agents Luting Cements Dental Surgical Tissue Bonding

By Product Type Natural Synthetic

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2016, Taub Products announced the launch of Kidz Seal-America which is a pit and fissure sealant that can be used in dry and wet field and will offer long lasting retention. Kidz Seal is self-adjusting and has low viscosity.

In March 2017, at Clan Carthy Primary School in Kingston Ministry of Health announced the launch of their National Sealant Programme. The main aim is to provide dental and oral care to the primary- and basic school children and promote the good oral hygiene habits among them.

