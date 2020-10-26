Global Depaneling Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Depaneling Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Depaneling Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A depaneling machine is a milling machine used for the shaping of solid materials. Its basic form is that of a rotating cutter which rotates about the spindle axis, and a table to which the workpiece is affixed. The cutter and workpiece move relative to each other, generating a toolpath along which material is removed. The movement is precisely controlled. Board routers may be manually operated, mechanically automated, or digitally automated via computer numerical control (CNC).

For the major players of depaneling machine, ASYS Group maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019, followed by Cencorp Automation, SCHUNK Electronic, LPKF Laser & Electronics and CTI. The Top 5 players accounted for 31.88% of the global depaneling machine revenue market share in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Depaneling Machine Market

In 2019, the global Depaneling Machine market size was US$ 199.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 296.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Depaneling Machine Scope and Market Size

Depaneling Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Depaneling Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Depaneling Machine market is segmented into

In-line Depaneling Machine

Off-line Depaneling Machine

On the basis of product type, the off-line depaneling machine type segment is projected to account for the largest sales volume market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 54.23% share in 2019 in terms of volume.

Segment by Application, the Depaneling Machine market is segmented into

Consumer Electronics

Communications

Industrial/Medical

Automotive

Military/Aerospace

Others

In the applications, consumer electronics segment and communications segment were estimated to account for the highest market share of 30.16% and 30.86% respectively in 2019.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Depaneling Machine Market Share Analysis

Depaneling Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Depaneling Machine product introduction, recent developments, Depaneling Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

ASYS Group

Cencorp Automation

SCHUNK Electronic

LPKF Laser & Electronics

CTI

Aurotek Corporation

Keli

SAYAKA

Jieli

IPTE

MSTECH

YUSH Electronic Technology

Getech Automation

Genitec

Hand in Hand Electronic

Osai

