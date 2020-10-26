Global Digital Metal Detector Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Digital Metal Detector market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Digital Metal Detector market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A digital metal detector is an electronic instrument that detects the presence of metal nearby. Metal detectors are useful for finding metal inclusions hidden within objects, or metal objects buried underground. They often consist of a handheld unit with a sensor probe which can be swept over the ground or other objects. If the sensor comes near a piece of metal this is indicated by a changing tone in earphones, or a needle moving on an indicator. Usually the device gives some indication of distance; the closer the metal is, the higher the tone in the earphone or the higher the needle goes.
For the digital metal detector industry, the market is concentrated. Minelab(Codan) and Garrett are the leader companies globally. The 10 players listed in the report accounted for about 65% of the revenue market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Digital Metal Detector Market
In 2019, the global Digital Metal Detector market size was US$ 564.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 974.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026.
Global Digital Metal Detector Scope and Market Size
Digital Metal Detector market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Metal Detector market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Digital Metal Detector market is segmented into
Very Low Frequency
Pulse Induction
Beat-frequency Oscillation
Segment by Application, the Digital Metal Detector market is segmented into
Leisure & Entertainment
Security
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Digital Metal Detector Market Share Analysis
Digital Metal Detector market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Digital Metal Detector product introduction, recent developments, Digital Metal Detector sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Minelab(Codan)
Garrett
Fisher Research Labs
White’s Electronics
Bounty Hunter
Nokta Makro
Teknetics
Tesoro Electronics
OKM
Junhong Electronic&Technology
