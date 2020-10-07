Global Dot Peen Marking Machines Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Dot Peen Marking Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Dot Peen Marking Machines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Dot peen marking technology allows manufacturers to automate the direct part marking process, ensuring 100% reliable part traceability. Dot peen marking machines use a pneumatically driven marking pin to stamp (or peen) a series of very small, closely spaced dots to form straight or curved lines. Also called pin marking technology, the dot peen marking method provides fast, accurate marks while exerting minimal force on the part surface. Text, logos, and 2D Data Matrix codes can be marked in any size or orientation.

Dot peen marking technology is one of the most versatile marking solutions on the market today. Dot peen marking equipment capabilities range from simple nameplate requirements to completely integrated solutions for marking directly onto fabricated components in-line.

First, as for the global Dot Peen Marking Machines industry, the industry concentration rate is highly dispersed. The top 5 manufacturers (Telesis, Gravotech Group, PRYOR, SIC and Östling Marking Systems) have 50.36% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Telesis which has 15.60% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Dot Peen Marking Machines industry. The manufacturers following Telesis are Gravotech Group and PRYOR, which respectively has 10.86% and 9.54% market share globally.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dot Peen Marking Machines Market

The global Dot Peen Marking Machines market size is projected to reach US$ 409.6 million by 2026, from US$ 242.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Dot Peen Marking Machines Scope and Segment

Dot Peen Marking Machines market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dot Peen Marking Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Telesis

Gravotech Group

PRYOR

SIC

Östling Marking Systems

Technomark

Durable Technologies

Pannier Corporation

Markator

Nichol Industries

Kwikmark

Jeil Mtech

Dot Peen Marking Machines Breakdown Data by Type

Portable Dot Peen Markers

Benchtop Dot Peen Markers

Integrated Dot Peen Markers

Dot Peen Marking Machines Breakdown Data by Application

Steel

Metal

Hard Plastic Materials

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Dot Peen Marking Machines market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Dot Peen Marking Machines market report are North America, Europe, China, South Korea and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Dot Peen Marking Machines Market Share Analysis

