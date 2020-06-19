Global Edge Computing Market 2020 by top Companies: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Cisco Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., The Linux Foundation and Other

The Global Edge Computing Market is expected to reach US$ 9.3 billion in 2026, growing with a significant CAGR by 2026.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Edge Computing Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Edge Computing Market. Key data sets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

The global Edge Computing Market is expected to reach US$ 9.3 billion in 2026, growing with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Edge computing is an architecture that processes data near the edge of network where the data is being generated, instead of a centralised data-processing system. Edge computing enables real-time data processing at high speed and without latency. It is used in smart applications to allow devices to respond instantaneously to the data, by eliminating the lag time. It is a way of streamlining the flow of traffic from the Internet of Things (IoT) devices and it provides real-time analysis.

Market Segmentation:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Cisco Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., The Linux Foundation, Dell Inc., Saguna Networks Ltd., CLEARBLADE, IBM Corporation, Cloudera Inc., ZEDEDA Inc., and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, amongst others

By End-Users: Connected Cars, Traffic Management, Augmented Reality, Content Delivery, Smart City, Remote Monitoring, Others

Based on the component type, hardware is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on type, the market has been segmented into neural networks, case-based reasoning, inductive learning, ambient- intelligence and others. The neural networks segment is projected to have the largest share of 32% in the global market. Moreover, continuous developments in AI are further increasing the scope for applications of neural networks. AI can bring a significant transformation with the new technique, such as Recurrent Neural Networks (RNN) that can assist to detect fraud at initial stages across industries, such as BFSI and e-commerce and able to solve thousands of transactions immediately. It is an advanced deep learning algorithm that is used for modelling sequence to sequence information. RNN focuses on cases where there is a significant probability of fraud and thereby, saves a lot of time.

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

Middle East Africa

Based on regions:

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the edge computing market.

Managing cloud technology is becoming a challenging task with the increasing number of users in the region. This is shoving the companies to use edge computing to speed up data processing, in order to avoid latency and congestion. Banks, retail stores, and other industries are shifting to edge computing to focus on edge locations away from the core data centre. Deployment of various projects in the region from countries such as Taiwan, China, and others, is increasing the demand for edge computing in the region.

