Global Energy Management System Market Receives Significant Impetus During COVID-19 Outbreak; Demand to Sustain Post Pandemic

The latest report on the Energy Management System market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Energy Management System market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Energy Management System market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Energy Management System market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Energy Management System market.

The report reveals that the Energy Management System market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Energy Management System market are enclosed in the report.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/10540?source=atm

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Energy Management System market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Energy Management System market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

manufacturers is witnessing tremendous growth. Enterprises are engaging in developing sustainability goals and are investing heavily in sustainability management solutions in order to strengthen their brand value and reputation. Conversely, enterprises try to avoid going against the current about what their major stakeholders feel is important, as this will adversely impact their brands and ultimately their business. In keeping with this trend, the International Standardization Organization (ISO) reports that companies seeking certification such as International Standard ISO 50001 for energy management systems has been increasing globally. Considering 2014 as the base year, certifications increased by 77%. The demand for energy management certification is increasing because market players are focussing on establishing a good brand image and also trying to sustain themselves in a highly competitive scenario. These factors are boosting the adoption of energy management systems all over the world.

Low awareness regarding environmental initiatives can hamper the growth of the energy management system market

In emerging economies such as China and India, small enterprises in particular contribute significantly to environmental pollution. However, such enterprises have a passive attitude towards the prevention of pollution as environmental awareness among these enterprises is still relatively low. Large-scale investments in pollution control and energy management initiatives are usually limited to only large enterprises. In addition, enforcement of pollution standards is uneven and only government owned enterprises are targeted for environmental monitoring, pollution charges and fines, while small-scale enterprises evade such kind of liabilities. Further, in emerging economies, regulations regarding environmental protection are still separate from the economic planning process and the integration of environmental sustainability into economic planning is at a nascent stage. This low awareness may restrict the growth of the global energy management system market.

Global Energy Management System Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Vertical

In terms of revenue, the building automation segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the global energy management system market during the forecast period. The building automation segment is expected to register high year-on-year growth rates throughout the forecast period and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 17.3% between 2017 and 2025, the highest among all the verticals. The oil & gas segment was valued at US$ 1,727.7 Mn in 2016 and accounted for 27.6% of the global market revenue share. The oil & gas segment is expected to remain dominant by 2025 end, accounting for a revenue share of 28.6%. The projected strong CAGR for the building automation segment is partly due to the fact that this segment is growing from a smaller base compared to the oil & gas and manufacturing segments and partly due to increasing adoption of sustainable residential architecture practices, mainly to reduce the rate of GHG emissions.

Augmented energy prices fuelling the growth of the global energy management system market

In order to avoid wastage of energy, governments in various countries have increased the prices of electricity and gas and have introduced stringent regulations to ensure that energy consumption is reduced, especially in the industrial sector. This is driving the demand for energy management solutions in order to monitor and control energy consumption. In addition, governments in various countries are offering incentives and subsidies to encourage the adoption of renewable energy sources.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/10540?source=atm

Important Doubts Related to the Energy Management System Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Energy Management System market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Energy Management System market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Energy Management System market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Energy Management System market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Energy Management System market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Energy Management System market

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/10540?source=atm