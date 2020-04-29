Global Fertility Drug and Surgery Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026

The Global Fertility Drug and Surgery Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026.

Infertility is a reproductive problem in which the patient could not conceive the baby. Infertility may cause due to the problem in the reproductive system of either partner. There are various treatment & diagnosis methods to cure this problem for both male and female patient.

There are various symptoms faced by infertile men and woman. In a woman, it could be irregular menstrual periods, hormone fluctuation, and in men, it can be semen abnormalities, pelvic infections or sexually transmitted diseases and others.

An increase in global infertility rates, increasing obesity, delayed pregnancies in women, increase in gamete donations, and increase in disposable income, also rising healthcare expenditure worldwide is promoting the market growth. However, the factors such as high cost of treatment, complications related to treatments and low awareness among the population may boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the market include: Eli Lilly, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Ferring Pharmaceauticals, Inc., Merck & Co. Pharmaceutical Company., Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Personal Products Company, Pfizer, Inc., Procter & Gamble Pharmaceuticals, Emd Serono, Inc. and Noven Pharmaceuticalorganon, Inc.

On the basis of types, the market is split into:

• Hormone Treatment

• Gonadotrophins

• Clomiphene Citrate

• Aromatase Inhibitors

• Dopamine Agonists

• Metformin Hydrochloride

• Other Drug

On the basis of applications, the market is split into:

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Fertility Clinics

• Other End Users

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Global Fertility Drug and Surgery Market is spread across 121 pages

Key Benefits of the Report: Global, regional, country, product type, and application market size and their forecast from 2014-2025

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

• Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, product types, applications with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

• Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Fertility Drug and Surgery

Target Audience:

• Fertility Drug and Surgery Manufactures

• Traders, Importers, and Exporters

• Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Government and Research Organizations

• Associations and Industry Bodies

Table Of Content:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Fertility Drug and Surgery Market Overview

5. Global Fertility Drug and Surgery, by Drug

6. Global Fertility Drug and Surgery, by Procedure

7. Global Fertility Drug and Surgery, by Infertility Type

8. Global Fertility Drug and Surgery, by End Users

9. Global Fertility Drug and Surgery by Region

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Company Profiles

12. Key Insights

