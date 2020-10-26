Global Fire Doors Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Fire Doors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Fire Doors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Fire Doors Door is a door with a fire-resistance rating used as part of a passive fire protection system to reduce the spread of fire and smoke between separate compartments of a structure and to enable safe egress from a building or structure or ship.
The Fire Doors market is very fragment market; the revenue of top twenty-five manufacturers accounts about 20% of the total revenue in 2018.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fire Doors Market
In 2019, the global Fire Doors market size was US$ 11990 million and it is expected to reach US$ 16480 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Fire Doors Scope and Market Size
Fire Doors market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fire Doors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Fire Doors market is segmented into
Fire Timber Doors
Fire Steel Doors
Fire Timber with Steel Structure Doors
Fire Resistant Aluminum Doors
Other Material Fire Doors
Segment by Application, the Fire Doors market is segmented into
Industry
Commercial
Residential
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Fire Doors Market Share Analysis
Fire Doors market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Fire Doors product introduction, recent developments, Fire Doors sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
ASSA ABLOY
Sanwa
Buyang
chinsun
UK Fire Doors
Saintgeneral
Wonly Group
Dali
HORMANN
NINZ
Meixin
FUSIM
Chuntian Group
Howden Joinery
WANJIA
Jia Hui Doors
Simto
Vista
Rapp Marine
Zhucheng Group
Taotao
Republic Doors and Frames
Teckntrup
Hueck
Schuco
