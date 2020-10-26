Global Fire Doors Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Fire Doors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Fire Doors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fire Doors Door is a door with a fire-resistance rating used as part of a passive fire protection system to reduce the spread of fire and smoke between separate compartments of a structure and to enable safe egress from a building or structure or ship.

The Fire Doors market is very fragment market; the revenue of top twenty-five manufacturers accounts about 20% of the total revenue in 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fire Doors Market

In 2019, the global Fire Doors market size was US$ 11990 million and it is expected to reach US$ 16480 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Fire Doors Scope and Market Size

Fire Doors market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fire Doors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Fire Doors market is segmented into

Fire Timber Doors

Fire Steel Doors

Fire Timber with Steel Structure Doors

Fire Resistant Aluminum Doors

Other Material Fire Doors

Segment by Application, the Fire Doors market is segmented into

Industry

Commercial

Residential

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Fire Doors Market Share Analysis

Fire Doors market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Fire Doors product introduction, recent developments, Fire Doors sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

ASSA ABLOY

Sanwa

Buyang

chinsun

UK Fire Doors

Saintgeneral

Wonly Group

Dali

HORMANN

NINZ

Meixin

FUSIM

Chuntian Group

Howden Joinery

WANJIA

Jia Hui Doors

Simto

Vista

Rapp Marine

Zhucheng Group

Taotao

Republic Doors and Frames

Teckntrup

Hueck

Schuco

