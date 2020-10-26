In this report, the Global Fitness Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Fitness Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-fitness-equipment-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
This report mainly focuses on the fitness equipment that includes treadmill, exercise bike, elliptical, rower, strength equipment, and others.
For the fitness equipment industry, the market is low concentrated. ICON Health & Fitness, Life Fitness, Peloton, Technogym, Precor, Nautilus and Johnson Health Tech are the leader companies globally. The 17 players listed in the report accounted for about 62% of the revenue market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fitness Equipment Market
In 2019, the global Fitness Equipment market size was US$ 8013 million and it is expected to reach US$ 10330 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Fitness Equipment Scope and Market Size
Fitness Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fitness Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Fitness Equipment market is segmented into
Treadmill
Exercise Bike
Elliptical
Rower
Strength Equipment
Others
Segment by Application, the Fitness Equipment market is segmented into
Home
Commercial
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Fitness Equipment Market Share Analysis
Fitness Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Fitness Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Fitness Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
ICON Health & Fitness
Life Fitness
Peloton
Technogym
Precor
Nautilus
Johnson Health Tech
Dyaco
Impulse
Shuhua Sports
True Fitness
Shanxi Orient
WaterRower
WNQ Fitness
BH Fitness
Concept2
Landice
