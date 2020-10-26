Global Fitness Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Fitness Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Fitness Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report mainly focuses on the fitness equipment that includes treadmill, exercise bike, elliptical, rower, strength equipment, and others.

For the fitness equipment industry, the market is low concentrated. ICON Health & Fitness, Life Fitness, Peloton, Technogym, Precor, Nautilus and Johnson Health Tech are the leader companies globally. The 17 players listed in the report accounted for about 62% of the revenue market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fitness Equipment Market

In 2019, the global Fitness Equipment market size was US$ 8013 million and it is expected to reach US$ 10330 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Fitness Equipment Scope and Market Size

Fitness Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fitness Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Fitness Equipment market is segmented into

Treadmill

Exercise Bike

Elliptical

Rower

Strength Equipment

Others

Segment by Application, the Fitness Equipment market is segmented into

Home

Commercial

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Fitness Equipment Market Share Analysis

Fitness Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Fitness Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Fitness Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

ICON Health & Fitness

Life Fitness

Peloton

Technogym

Precor

Nautilus

Johnson Health Tech

Dyaco

Impulse

Shuhua Sports

True Fitness

Shanxi Orient

WaterRower

WNQ Fitness

BH Fitness

Concept2

Landice

