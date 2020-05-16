Global Food Extrusion Market 2020 | Company Assessment and Industry Analysis Till 2025

This research report on Global Food Extrusion Market explores market size, CAGR and global forecast for the next five years i.e. till 2025. This report assesses the market pricing trends, consumption trends and forecasts sales between 2020 and 2025. The competitive landscape section of the report profiles the leading market players. The data is collected through authentic sources, reviewed and validated by secondary research as well as by our industry experts and analysts.

The global Food Extrusion market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 62000 million by 2025, from USD 53090 million in 2019.

The Food Extrusion market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major players covered in Food Extrusion are:

Bühler

Triott Group

Coperion

Akron Tool & Die

Kahl Group

Baker Perkins

Groupe Legris Industries

Pavan SPA

Lindquist Machine

Flexicon

The Bonnot Company

American Extrusion International

By Type, Food Extrusion market has been segmented into

Cold extrusion

Hot extrusion

By Application, Food Extrusion has been segmented into:

Savory snacks

Breakfast cereals

Bread

Flours & starches

Textured protein

Functional ingredients

Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Food Extrusion market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Food Extrusion product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Food Extrusion, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Food Extrusion in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Food Extrusion competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Food Extrusion breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Food Extrusion market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Food Extrusion sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

