Global Food Processing Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Food Processing Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Food Processing Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Food processing equipment helps to transform the raw food ingredients in to food items through various physical and chemical means. Food processing equipment are available in various categories which includes dryers, chillers, fryers, feeders, mixers, grinders, roasters, homogenizers, separators, slicers and ovens. These foods processing equipment are used in various industries including dairy industry, industrial bakery, poultry farm, seafood industry, chocolate manufacturing unit, confectionery, beverage industry, milk, fruit, nut, and vegetable industry. Stainless steel is one of the main elements, which is widely used in the food processing equipment. 304SS and 316SS are two most common types of alloys of stainless steel, which are used in food processing equipment.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Food Processing Equipment in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Food Processing Equipment. Globalization has led to quick changes in the food preferences of people around the world. People have started opting for much protein intake into their diet, consequently leading to increased processed meat consumption. The manufacturers of processed food are majorly focusing on the quality of the products. The food processing equipment market is showing rapid changes due to two main forces: change in the food demand and improvement in the technologies.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Food Processing Equipment Market

In 2019, the global Food Processing Equipment market size was US$ 58800 million and it is expected to reach US$ 94910 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Food Processing Equipment Scope and Market Size

Food Processing Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food Processing Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Food Processing Equipment market is segmented into

Frozen Food Processing Machinery

Bakery and Pasta Processing Machinery

Meat Processing Machinery

Others

Segment by Application, the Food Processing Equipment market is segmented into

Food Processing Plants

Restaurants

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Food Processing Equipment Market Share Analysis

Food Processing Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Food Processing Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Food Processing Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

GEA Group

Bühler AG

Marel

Ali SpA

JBT

Meyer Industries

Satake Corporation

Haas

Heat and Control

Baader Group

Bucher Industries

Haarslev Industries

Rheon Automatic Machinery

BMA

Sinmag Bakery Machine

Mecatherm

Nichimo

Tomra Systems

Risco SpA

Key Technology

Pavan Srl

MIWE

Baker Perkins

Atlas Pacific Engineering

Hosokawa Micron

Mallet & Company

Briggs

Wenger

Lehui

Hebei XiaoJin

