Global Food Processing Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Food Processing Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Food Processing Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Food processing equipment helps to transform the raw food ingredients in to food items through various physical and chemical means. Food processing equipment are available in various categories which includes dryers, chillers, fryers, feeders, mixers, grinders, roasters, homogenizers, separators, slicers and ovens. These foods processing equipment are used in various industries including dairy industry, industrial bakery, poultry farm, seafood industry, chocolate manufacturing unit, confectionery, beverage industry, milk, fruit, nut, and vegetable industry. Stainless steel is one of the main elements, which is widely used in the food processing equipment. 304SS and 316SS are two most common types of alloys of stainless steel, which are used in food processing equipment.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Food Processing Equipment in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Food Processing Equipment. Globalization has led to quick changes in the food preferences of people around the world. People have started opting for much protein intake into their diet, consequently leading to increased processed meat consumption. The manufacturers of processed food are majorly focusing on the quality of the products. The food processing equipment market is showing rapid changes due to two main forces: change in the food demand and improvement in the technologies.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Food Processing Equipment Market
In 2019, the global Food Processing Equipment market size was US$ 58800 million and it is expected to reach US$ 94910 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Food Processing Equipment Scope and Market Size
Food Processing Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food Processing Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Food Processing Equipment market is segmented into
Frozen Food Processing Machinery
Bakery and Pasta Processing Machinery
Meat Processing Machinery
Others
Segment by Application, the Food Processing Equipment market is segmented into
Food Processing Plants
Restaurants
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Food Processing Equipment Market Share Analysis
Food Processing Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Food Processing Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Food Processing Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
GEA Group
Bühler AG
Marel
Ali SpA
JBT
Meyer Industries
Satake Corporation
Haas
Heat and Control
Baader Group
Bucher Industries
Haarslev Industries
Rheon Automatic Machinery
BMA
Sinmag Bakery Machine
Mecatherm
Nichimo
Tomra Systems
Risco SpA
Key Technology
Pavan Srl
MIWE
Baker Perkins
Atlas Pacific Engineering
Hosokawa Micron
Mallet & Company
Briggs
Wenger
Lehui
Hebei XiaoJin
