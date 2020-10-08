Global Frequency Converter Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Frequency Converter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Frequency Converter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A frequency converter, also known as a power frequency changer, is a device that takes incoming power, normally 50 or 60 Hz and converts it to 400 Hz output power. Different types of power frequency converters exist, specifically, there are both rotary frequency converters and static frequency converters.

Of the manufactures, ABB, Siemens, General Electric, Danfoss, Piller, NR Electric, Avionic Instruments, Power System & Controlm, etc. captured the major market share spots in the Frequency Converter market in 2019. ABB dominated with over 20% revenue share, followed by Siemens with about 18% and GE with 14%. Europe is the largest production region, with a production volume market share about 30% in 2019. Following Europe, North America is the second largest production region with the production market share of nearly 30%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Frequency Converter Market

In 2019, the global Frequency Converter market size was US$ 8343.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 12220 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Frequency Converter Scope and Market Size

Frequency Converter market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Frequency Converter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Frequency Converter market is segmented into

Static Frequency Converter

Rotary Frequency Converter

Segment by Application, the Frequency Converter market is segmented into

Aerospace

Power and Energy

Process Industry

Traction

Naval and Marine

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Frequency Converter Market Share Analysis

Frequency Converter market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Frequency Converter product introduction, recent developments, Frequency Converter sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

ABB

Siemens

General Electric

Danfoss

Piller

NR Electric

Avionic Instruments

Power System & Control

KGS Electronics

Sinepower

Nova Electric

EMZ

Georator

Aplab

