Global Hairy Cell Leukemia Drug Market In-Depth Qualitative Insights & Future Growth Analysis 2020-2026 | Pfizer Inc, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hairy cell leukemia drug market are AstraZeneca , Amgen Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CELGENE CORPORATION, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Bayer AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc, AbbVie Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd and many others.

Key Developments in the Market:

· In September 2018, AstraZeneca received the FDA approval for Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a CD22-directed cytotoxin, an injection for intravenous use for the treatment of relapsed or refractory hairy cell leukemia in adult patients who have received at least 2 prior systemic therapies, including treatment with a purine nucleoside analog. The FDA approval of Lumoxiti enables patients to have access on the specific treatment throughout the United States

· In April 2018, AstraZeneca received Priority Review designation from the FDA for Moxetumomab pasudotox, an anti-CD22 recombinant immunotoxin for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia in patient who have received at least 2 prior lines of therapy. The FDA’s Priority Review designation allows the sponsors to submit new drug applications facilitating the development and expediting the review process that is intended to treat patient suffering from hairy cell leukemia

Segmentation: Global Hairy Cell Leukemia Drug Market

By Therapy Type

(Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy and Targeted Therapy),

Treatment Type

(Medication and Surgery),

Mechanism of Action Type

(Purine Nucleoside Analog, Recombinant Interferon and CD22-Directed Cytotoxin),

Route of Administration

(Oral and Injectable),

End-Users

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

· Vulnerable aging population as they are prone to develop hairy cell leukemia can boost the growth of this market

· Increase in special designation for novel molecule to expedite the development or review process by the regulatory authority can also boost the market growth

· Rising demand for advanced novel-targeted based therapies can act as a market driver

· Increasing strategic alliances between the companies and the government to develop or to expand the availability of drugs throughout the world also drives the market growth

Market Restraints

· Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable which hampers the market growth

· Inadequate knowledge about hairy cell leukemia in some developing countries can also restrict the market growth

· High cost involved in research and development for developing novel dosage form hinders the growth of this market

