Global Healthcare Blockchain Market: A Latest Research Report to Share Global Market Insights and Dynamics | COVID19 Impact Analysis | Key Players: Blockpharma, PokitDok, Guardtime, ISolve, LLC, DeepMind Health, MedRec, IBM, Microsoft, Gem, Chronicled etc.

The Global Healthcare Blockchain Market was valued at US$ xx million by the year 2023, growing at a significant CAGR by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Healthcare Blockchain Market needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Healthcare Blockchain Market. Key data sets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

Download Exclusive Free Sample PDF with Top Companies Market Positioning Data

https://www.alltheresearch.com/sample-request/224



Blockchain is a list of records which are linked using cryptography in which each block contains a digital piece of information. This technology provides a new model for health information exchanges with the help of electronic medical records. Blockchain technology can reduce the friction and costs associated with current intermediaries.

AllTheResearch offers a most recent distributed report on Global Healthcare Blockchain industry examination and figure 2019-2025 conveying key bits of knowledge and giving an upper hand to customers through a point by point report. The report contains XX pages which profoundly displays on current market investigation situation, up and coming just as future chances, income development, evaluating and gainfulness.



Download Sample ToC to understand the COVID19 impact and be smart in redefining business strategies.

https://www.alltheresearch.com/sample-request/224



Market Segmentation:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

Blockpharma, PokitDok, Guardtime, ISolve, LLC, DeepMind Health, MedRec, IBM, Microsoft, Gem, Chronicled, and Hashed Health among others

By Application: Hospitals, Insurance Providers, Drug and Medical Device Companies, Others

Based on application, the supply chain segment management is expected register highest share during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into clinical data exchange & interoperability, claims adjudication & billing, supply chain management, clinical trials & econsenting and other applications. The supply chain management segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2018. The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing emergence of counterfeit drugs. Also, the implementation of regulations such as the Drug Quality and Security Act (DQSA) and the Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD) are boosting the adoption of blockchain technology in the healthcare sector. Clinical trials segment is expected to register the fastest growing CAGR owing to the integration of blockchain technology in clinical trials as it allows to have a control on patient’s data, it also allows clinicians to connect internally.

Regional Analysis:

North America (US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

By Region:

Europe accounted for nearly 40% share of the Global Healthcare Blockchain Market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period followed by North America. Early adoption of advanced technologies and high awareness in European countries primarily drives growth for Healthcare Blockchain Market. Moreover, increasing government initiatives such as the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) boosts the adoption of blockchain technology in the Healthcare sector.

View Complete Report with Different Company Profiles

https://www.alltheresearch.com/report/224/healthcare-blockchain-market



AllTheResearch

Contact Person: Rohit B.

Tel: 1-888-691-6870