Global Heart Rate Monitors Market key manufacturers-Fitbit, Xiaomi, Apple, Samsung, Garmin, Suunto, Polar, Timex, EKHO, Mio Global, Scosche, Omron, Jarv, Wahoo

A heart rate monitor is a personal monitoring device that allows one to measure one’s heart rate in real time or record the heart rate for later study. It is largely used by performers of various types of physical exercise.

North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Heart Rate Monitors market, while the China is the second sales volume market for Heart Rate Monitors in 2016.

Heart Rate Monitors technology is very mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Heart Rate Monitors market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 14900 million by 2024, from US$ 11300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Heart Rate Monitors business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Heart Rate Monitors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Heart Rate Monitors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Chest Heart Rate Monitors

Wrist Heart Rate Monitors

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Fat Burn

Cardio

Peak

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Fitbit

Xiaomi

Apple

Samsung

Garmin

Suunto

Polar

Timex

EKHO

Mio Global

Scosche

Omron

Jarv

Wahoo

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Heart Rate Monitors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Heart Rate Monitors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Heart Rate Monitors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Heart Rate Monitors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Heart Rate Monitors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.