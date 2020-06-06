Global Hematology (CBC) Analyzers Market (With Impact Of Covid-19) Has Huge Growth In Industry|Drucker Diagnostics; Siemens; Abbott; Drew Scientific Inc; Balio Diagnostics; SFRI; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Download Sample PDF Copy of Report https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-hematology-cbc-analyzers-market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the hematology (CBC) analyzers market are Biosystems S.A.; Danaher; Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.; Drucker Diagnostics; Siemens; Abbott; Drew Scientific Inc; Balio Diagnostics; SFRI; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; PixCell; Diatron; Ortho Clinical Diagnostics; HYCEL MEDICAL; Sysmex Corporation; Horiba; EKF Diagnostics; Abaxis and NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, PixCell announced that they had received US FDA 510(k) clearance for their “The Hemoscreen Hematology Analyzer” providing commercialization rights to the company for the United States region. The product is a portable analyzer that utilizes disposable cartridges and requires only a drop of blood from the finger of patients for the automatic processing and analyzing from the cartridge once it is inserted into the device.

In November 2017, Sysmex Corporation announced that the US FDA had authorized the clearance of their CBC (Complete Blood Cell Count) analyzer for use in various healthcare circumstances such as in clinics, healthcare facilities, physician offices, providing faster availability to the test results. The product termed as “XW-100 Automated Hematology Analyzer” is designed for testing cell count of patients aged 2 years and above.

Segmentation: Global Hematology (CBC) Analyzers Market

By Products & Services

(Hematology Products & Services, Hemostasis Products & Services, Immunohematology Products & Services),

Price Range

(High-End, Mid-Range, Low-End),

End-User

(Hospital Laboratories, Commercial Service Providers, Government Reference Laboratories, Research & Academic Institutes),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Inquire Regarding This Report https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-hematology-cbc-analyzers-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]