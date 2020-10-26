Global Hose Clamps Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Hose Clamps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Hose Clamps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A hose clamp or hose clip is a device used to attach and seal a hose onto a fitting such as a barb or nipple. Hose clamps are widely used in automobiles, tractors, trucks, locomotives, ships, mining, petroleum, chemical, pharmaceutical, agricultural and other water, oil, steam, dust, etc., it is ideal for connecting fasteners.

The market of hose clamp is affected by the automobile industry development situation. Over the past decades, there has been an increasing demand for the application of automobile in many countries and regions.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hose Clamps Market

In 2019, the global Hose Clamps market size was US$ 2226.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2763.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Hose Clamps Scope and Market Size

Hose Clamps market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hose Clamps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Hose Clamps market is segmented into

Screw/Band (Worm Gear) Clamps

Spring Clamps

Wire Clamps

Ear Clamps

Other Methods

Segment by Application, the Hose Clamps market is segmented into

Automobile Industry

General Industry

Water Treatment

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Hose Clamps Market Share Analysis

Hose Clamps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Hose Clamps product introduction, recent developments, Hose Clamps sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Norma Group SE

Oetiker Group

Ideal Clamp

Togo Seisakusyo

Yushin Precision Industrial

Kale Clamp

Rotor Clip

Peterson Spring

BAND-IT

Voss Industries

Emward Fastenings

Toyox

Topy Fasteners

Sogyo

Murray Corporation

Ladvik

Gates

PT Coupling

Mikalor

JCS Hi-Torque

Tianjin Kainuo

Dongguan Haitong

Hengwei Check Hoop

Cangzhou Zhongxin

Towin Machinery

Cangxian Samsung

Tianjin Aojin

Xinyu Fastener

Haoyi Fastener

Tianjin Nuocheng

