Global HR Analytics Market Analysis to 2027 Leading Players GainInsights Solutions, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Oracle, Sage People, SAP SE, Sisense, Tableau Software, Talentsoft, Visier, Zoho

The HR analytics software tools are employed in organizations to automate many core functions of the human resource department, including time, attendance, applicant tracking, and benefits management. An increasing number of data sources and a massive volume of HR data is propelling organizations to adopt analytics and software tools for a smooth workflow. Developing countries in the MEA and APAC regions is expected to deliver substantial growth opportunities for HR analytics market during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global HR analytics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The HR analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The HR analytics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of increasing adoption by the enterprises for data-driven decision making. Moreover, high demand for talent mobility and workforce optimization is further expected to fuel market growth. However, the slow adoption of advanced software solution over traditional methods may restrict the growth of the HR analytics market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision making is expected to offer substantial opportunities for market players in the coming years.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global HR analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application area, enterprise size, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is classified into cloud and on-premises. Based on application area, the market is segmented as workforce management, employee engagement, employee development, recruitment, retention, and payroll. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, consumer goods and retail, healthcare, manufacturing, education, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting HR analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the HR analytics market in these regions. The reports cover key developments in the HR analytics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from HR analytics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for HR analytics in the global market.

