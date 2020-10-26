Global HVAC Valve Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global HVAC Valve market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global HVAC Valve market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
HVAC Valve is valves serve a large variety of needs in HVAC automatic temperature control systems. HVAC Control valves come in a wide assortment of shapes and sizes, and can be controlled in many ways.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for HVAC Valve in the regions of USA and EU that is expected to drive the market for more advanced HVAC Valve. Increasing of spending on construction activities, retrofitting and renovation of old buildings, rising disposable income and increasing urbanization, growth of smart cities, increasing adoption of advanced HVAC systems will drive growth in USA and EU markets.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global HVAC Valve Market
In 2019, the global HVAC Valve market size was US$ 5146.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6839.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.
Global HVAC Valve Scope and Market Size
HVAC Valve market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HVAC Valve market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the HVAC Valve market is segmented into
Ball Valve
Globe Valve
Butterfly Valve
Others
Segment by Application, the HVAC Valve market is segmented into
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and HVAC Valve Market Share Analysis
HVAC Valve market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, HVAC Valve product introduction, recent developments, HVAC Valve sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Honeywell
Johnson Controls
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Belimo
Danfoss
Pentair
AVK
Flowserve
Mueller Industries
Samson
Taco
Bray
Nexus
IDC
