Global HVAC Valve Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global HVAC Valve market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global HVAC Valve market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

HVAC Valve is valves serve a large variety of needs in HVAC automatic temperature control systems. HVAC Control valves come in a wide assortment of shapes and sizes, and can be controlled in many ways.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for HVAC Valve in the regions of USA and EU that is expected to drive the market for more advanced HVAC Valve. Increasing of spending on construction activities, retrofitting and renovation of old buildings, rising disposable income and increasing urbanization, growth of smart cities, increasing adoption of advanced HVAC systems will drive growth in USA and EU markets.

In 2019, the global HVAC Valve market size was US$ 5146.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6839.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.

HVAC Valve market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HVAC Valve market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the HVAC Valve market is segmented into

Ball Valve

Globe Valve

Butterfly Valve

Others

Segment by Application, the HVAC Valve market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and HVAC Valve Market Share Analysis

HVAC Valve market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, HVAC Valve product introduction, recent developments, HVAC Valve sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Belimo

Danfoss

Pentair

AVK

Flowserve

Mueller Industries

Samson

Taco

Bray

Nexus

IDC

