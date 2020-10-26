Global Hydro Turbines Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Hydro Turbines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Hydro Turbines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Hydro turbines are devices used in hydroelectric generation plants that transfer the energy from moving water to a rotating shaft to generate electricity. These turbines rotate or spin as a response to water being introduced to their blades. These turbines are essential in the area of hydropower – the process of generating power from water.
Globally, the hydro turbines industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of hydro turbines is relatively immature. And some enterprises, like Andritz, Voith, GE, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Hydro Turbines. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, occupied 60% sales market share in 2019, is remarkable in the global hydro turbines industry.
In 2019, the global Hydro Turbines market size was US$ 3113.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4310.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.
Hydro Turbines market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydro Turbines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Hydro Turbines market is segmented into
Francis
Kaplan
Pelton
Others
Segment by Application, the Hydro Turbines market is segmented into
Small Hydro(1-50MW)
Medium Hydro(50-100MW)
Large Hydro(>100MW)
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Hydro Turbines Market Share Analysis
Hydro Turbines market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Hydro Turbines product introduction, recent developments, Hydro Turbines sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Andritz
Voith
GE
Toshiba
Dongfang Electric
BHEL
Hitachi Mitsubishi
Harbin Electric
IMPSA
Zhefu
Power Machines
CME
Marvel
Global Hydro Energy
Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic
Tianfa
Litostroj Power Group
Gilkes
GUGLER Water Turbines
Geppert Hydropower
FLOVEL
DE PRETTO INDUSTRIE SRL
Franco Tosi Meccanica
