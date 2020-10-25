Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hydrographic survey is the science of measurement and description of features which affect maritime navigation, marine construction, dredging, offshore oil exploration/offshore oil drilling and related activities. Strong emphasis is placed on soundings, shorelines, tides, currents, seabed and submerged obstructions that relate to the previously mentioned activities.

Among types, the unmanned vehicles segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the hydrographic survey equipment market in 2017. Growth in the unmanned vehicles segment is attributed to the increased demand for unmanned vehicles from the commercial sector, owing to their application for deep water exploration and production activities, drilling support and pipeline inspection, and hydrographic surveys.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

The global Hydrographic Survey Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 1468.4 million by 2026, from US$ 1423.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9%% during 2021-2026.

Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Scope and Segment

Hydrographic Survey Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydrographic Survey Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Hydrographic Survey Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Sensing Systems

Positioning Systems

Subsea Sensors

Software

Unmanned Vehicles

Others

Hydrographic Survey Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial

Research

Defense

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Hydrographic Survey Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Hydrographic Survey Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Share Analysis

