Global Immunoassay Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026

The increasing incidence rate of chronic and infectious diseases, increased research and development investment (R&D), and technological advancements are the major drivers propelling market growth. However, the high cost of immunoassay procedures and the high price of immunoassay systems constrain the growth of the global market.

The global immunoassay market is primarily segmented based on different type, application, and regions. On the basis of type, the market is divided into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), enzyme-linked immunospot assay (ELISpot), radioimmunoassay (RIA), chemiluminescence (CLIA), fluoroimmunoassay, and others.

The key players profiled in the market include:

o Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abcam PLC, Sysmex Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Siemens Healthineers

On the basis of types, the market is split into:

o Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

o Enzyme-Linked Immunospot Assay (ELISpot)

o RadioImmunoassay (RIA)

o Chemiluminescence (CLIA)

o Fluoroimmunoassay

o Other Types

On the basis of applications, the market is split into:

o Infectious Diseases

o Cancer Research

o Endocrinology

o Autoimmune Diseases

o Other Applications

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Table Of Content:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Immunoassay Market Overview

5. Global Immunoassay Market, by Type

6. Global Immunoassay Market, by Application

7. Global Immunoassay Market, by Region

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Key Insights

